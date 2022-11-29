Netizens’ reaction after MIT student confronts professor for ‘terrorist’ remark

A Muslim student of Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) in Karnataka’s Udupi district has confronted professor over ‘terrorist’ remark.

What actually happened at MIT Manipal?

It is alleged that the professor at MIT Manipal has asked the name of the student and linked him with ‘Ajmal Kasab’, the Pakistan-based lone terrorist captured alive for 26/11 Mumbai attacks and executed in 2012.

Later, a video went viral on social media wherein the student and the professor were seen engaged in a war of words.

While the student was heard saying “26/11 was not funny. Being a Muslim in this country and facing all this every day is not funny, sir. You can’t joke about my religion, that too in such a derogatory manner. It’s not funny sir, it’s not”, the professor seen trying to downplay his own remark.

When the professor said, “You are just like my son…”, the student replied, “Will you talk to your son like that? Will you call him by the name of a terrorist?”

When the professor said “no”, the student continued, “Then how can you call me like that in front of so many people? You are a professional, you are teaching. A sorry doesn’t change how you think.”

Action taken by MIT Manipal

MIT Manipal not only released an apology letter but also debarred the professor.

The university in a statement said, “The institute has already initiated an inquiry into the incident and the concerned staff has been debarred from classes till the inquiry is over. We would like everyone to know that the institute does not condone this kind of behaviour and this isolated incident will be dealt with in accordance with the laid down policy”.

The statement further reads, “The institute prides itself with one of the biggest diversity on campus and is committed to uphold our constitutional values of treating everyone alike, irrespective of their caste, religion, region, gender etc.,”.