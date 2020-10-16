Netizens roast Siraj for his expensive spell in RCB vs. KXIP

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was once again trolled by netizens for his extremely expensive spell for the Royal Challengers Bangalore against Kings XI Punjab on Thursday. The right-arm speedster conceded a whopping 44 runs in his three overs with 35 of them coming in his last two overs.
In the Match 31 of the Indian Premier League, Bangalore lost to Punjab in a nail-biting match. Chasing a target of 172, Punjab required one run off the last delivery when the Carribean star Nicholas Pooran hit Yuzvendra Chahal for a six. While all other bowlers, including Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Chris Morris made the chase extremely difficult for the KL Rahul-led team, Siraj was an exception.
However, Virat Kohli-led Bangalore team has a bag full of positives to take from the game as they stand against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, October 17 in Dubai.