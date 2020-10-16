Netizens roast Siraj for his expensive spell in RCB vs. KXIP

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was once again trolled by netizens for his extremely expensive spell for the Royal Challengers Bangalore against Kings XI Punjab on Thursday. The right-arm speedster conceded a whopping 44 runs in his three overs with 35 of them coming in his last two overs.

Remember, Siraj had tears when national anthem was sung during his T20 debut in Indian team. He is son of an auto driver who worked hard to get where he is now.

He was good in last match & one off day today. Happens, sports can be cruel at times. pic.twitter.com/1HSk1gdXrt — Datt (@dattdgp) October 15, 2020

In the Match 31 of the Indian Premier League, Bangalore lost to Punjab in a nail-biting match. Chasing a target of 172, Punjab required one run off the last delivery when the Carribean star Nicholas Pooran hit Yuzvendra Chahal for a six. While all other bowlers, including Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Chris Morris made the chase extremely difficult for the KL Rahul-led team, Siraj was an exception.

Here’s how the Twitterati reacted to Siraj’s performance:

When umesh bowls I feel siraj is better

When siraj bowls I feel umesh is better 🙂 — Rohan (@itzz_Rohan) October 15, 2020

Looks like Mohammed Siraj is regretting not listening to me in the last couple of games. What do you think guys? Should I forgive him and give him his admission back?#PlayBold #SaddaPunjab #KXIP #RCBvKXIP #RCB #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/eYd3ivfnbH — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) October 15, 2020

Why was Siraj given the ball? — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) October 15, 2020

Lord Siraj ne 3 over me 44 runs diye



Me right now… pic.twitter.com/G9bdx9KDnA — Cute bacha😇 (@cute_bacha_97) October 15, 2020

However, Virat Kohli-led Bangalore team has a bag full of positives to take from the game as they stand against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, October 17 in Dubai.