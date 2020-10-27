Netizens slam Jacqueline Fernandez for disrespecting Hindu rituals

Mumbai: Netizens on Tuesday slammed Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez for disrespecting Hindu rituals while performing puja. She was participating in a ritual for a new car which she gifted one of her staff members on the occasion of Dussehra.

The video which is surfacing online shows Jacqueline Fernandez in a traffic cop’s costume. She is seen holding aarti thali and incense sticks while performing puja. She is asked to step back as her staff member breaks a coconut on the road, next to the new car.

Reason why users slammed her

While many of the netizens praised Jacqueline Fernandez for her golden heart as gifted a car to her staff member, a section of social media users criticized her for insulting the Hindu rituals. Netizens slammed the ‘Kick’ actress for wearing shoes while performing puja and breaking the coconut on the sewage hole.

One user wrote, “The coconut was crushed on the gutter.Thats an insult”. Another wrote, “Jhoote pehenke kaun puja karta hai bhai? (Who wears shoes while performing puja)”.

One user had a mixed response for the video who wrote, “Someone should have advised her, that shoes r not allowed while performing Pooja… But she’s a sweetheart…”

Some even called it a ‘showoff’ and ‘publicity stunt’. Check out the Instagram video below.

Jacqueline Fernandez Gifts A Car To Staff Member

Speaking to the media, a source close to the actress said, “On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, Jacqueline Fernandez surprised a member of her staff who has been with her since she made her debut in Bollywood, she gifted the member a car but didn’t know when it would’ve delivered hence Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen donning the uniform of a traffic police inspector because she was on the sets of her film.”

Previously, Jacqueline Fernandez had also gifted a car to her makeup artist and is known for being very kind-hearted and loving towards everyone in life.

On the professional front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in Kick 2 with Salman Khan and in Cirkus with Ranveer Singh. She also has Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yam Gautam and Arjun Kapoor. She also has a film with John Abraham called Attack.