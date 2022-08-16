Netizens spot Katrina Kaif’s ‘baby bump’ in this viral video

Mumbai: The rumours of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif being pregnant are going viral on the internet once again. These speculations sparked after a new video of the actress went viral on social media. Kat was spotted at Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning. Videos and pictures of the same were shared by several paparazzi accounts on Instagram and netizens were soon to spot her ‘baby bump’.

In a recent video, Katrina is seen leaving the airport in her car, fans have noticed her baby bump and are damn sure that the actress is pregnant. Katrina has styled herself with baggy orange trousers with a loose white top that seems to hide her baby bump. Have a look at the video.

While one fan of Katrina Kaif commented, ” That baby bump though”. Another fan called her the cutest soon-to-be mommy in town, “Cuteset mummy”. However, both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are yet to react to the pregnancy rumours and nothing has been confirmed so far.

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021. They got hitched in an intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. Three months after their intimate wedding, Vicky and Katrina apparently got their marriage registered on March 19, 2022.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif has Tiger 3, Phone Bhoot and Jee Le Zara in her pipeline.