Aamir Khan’s son Junaid’s massive transformation leaves netizens stunned; see pics

Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan, who is currently shooting for his Bollywood debut film, stepped out for lunch with father and sister Ira Khan. Photos and videos of them are doing rounds on social media, and what caught everyone’s attention was the massive body transformation Junaid has undergone as he looked almost unrecognisable.

Junaid sported a dark blue shirt in full sleeves and green trousers and seems to have lost a lot of weight and his thick beard is gone The trio looked in a bright mood, chatting up each other while catering to the paparazzi’s needs.Take a look at his pictures here.

Junaid Khan’s massive transformation

Earlier, Ira Khan had hinted that her brother is off for his shooting assignment and even wished him luck with a throwback picture. She shared on Instagram that Junaid has been in the acting field for some years and with his upcoming movie, he is all set to face the camera.

More about Junaid’s debut film ‘Maharaja’

Junaid Khan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Sidharth P Malhotra directorial Maharaja which features Arjun Reddy stars Shalini Pandey in the female lead. Apart from them, Sharvari Wagh and Jaideep Ahlawat will be seen in pivotal roles.

Maharaja is the period drama is based on the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case in which the Maharaj filed a case against a journalist and reformer Karsandas Mulji for writing an article questioning the values of a Hindu sect called the Vallabhacharya Sampradaya which the Maharaj was a part of. Junaid Khan will be reportedly seen essaying the role of Mulji in the film.