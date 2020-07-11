Netizens troll Karan Johar

Mumbai: After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput many celebrities including Karan Johar were criticized by netizens.

Recently, a close friend of the filmmaker said that Karan Johar is a deep shock due to the criticisms he has been witnessing after the death of the actor.

Some of the netizens started criticizing him once again after seeing him smiling in the picture taken on the occasion 62nd birthday of actress Neetu Kapoor.

Following are some of the reactions of netizens.

Such a shameless guy is #KaranJohar

His PR team circulating his news of being depressed and look here he is celebrating as usual with his nepo family

He deserves all the brickbats — Susmit (@PossibleBuddy) July 9, 2020

Happy Bday Neetu Maam…



2nd thing..wat Nepo leader is doing dere with kapoor family time🤔

As per news article…#KaranJohar was depressed until yesterday par aaj bounce back karke party karne aa gaye…

So all these are PR stunt to gain sympathy !!! Simply waaoooo — Smita (keep smiling) (@SmitaMadhuri) July 9, 2020

No remorse on Karan Johar’s face…he could go attend the bday party of a 60 year old Nitu Kapoor..but he couldn’t attend the funeral of a person in whose death he was responsible#BoycottKaranJohar #boycottkaranjoharmovies #BoycottNepotism — simmy (@simmy65406472) July 9, 2020

Neetu celebrated birthday

It may be mentioned that on Wednesday, Neetu Kapoor celebrated her birthday with a small family celebration at her house in Mumbai.

Later, she shared pictures on her Instagram account. She is seen enjoying the special day with her close family members including her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and son Ranbir Kapoor.

“The richest are the ones with good relationships!!! We all need love, support strength from our loved ones always. I feel the richest today,” she wrote in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCZFy7iA2Zd