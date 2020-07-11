Netizens troll Karan Johar

By Neha Published: July 11, 2020, 7:39 pm IST
karan johar
Instagram

Mumbai: After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput many celebrities including Karan Johar were criticized by netizens.

Recently, a close friend of the filmmaker said that Karan Johar is a deep shock due to the criticisms he has been witnessing after the death of the actor.

Some of the netizens started criticizing him once again after seeing him smiling in the picture taken on the occasion 62nd birthday of actress Neetu Kapoor.

Following are some of the reactions of netizens.

Neetu celebrated birthday

It may be mentioned that on Wednesday, Neetu Kapoor celebrated her birthday with a small family celebration at her house in Mumbai.

Later, she shared pictures on her Instagram account. She is seen enjoying the special day with her close family members including her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and son Ranbir Kapoor.

“The richest are the ones with good relationships!!! We all need love, support strength from our loved ones always. I feel the richest today,” she wrote in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCZFy7iA2Zd
Categories
Bollywood
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close