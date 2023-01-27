Never expected Padma Vibhushan: Veteran politician S.M. Krishna

Bengaluru: Highest civilian recognition Padma Vibhushan awardee, former Karnataka Chief Minister S.M. Krishna on Friday said that the coveted award came as a pleasant surprise to him.

“I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for honouring me with the Padma Vibhushan. I never expected this honour,” Krishna stated after being felicitated by the delegation of the ruling BJP leaders headed by the of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at his residence.

Krishna, a BJP leader, had announced retirement from politics recently. He congratulated the ruling BJP government for continuing the midday meal scheme and Yashaswini schemes, which are close to his heart.

Chief Minister Bommai stated, “Krishna is the pride of Karnataka and man of character. It is a matter of joy for us that he has been awarded with Padma Vibhushan, on the recommendation of the President and the Prime Minister.”

“Krishna gave the Yashaswini health scheme for the benefit of farmers for the first time. The scheme was stopped. But, I have given Rs 300 crore funds for the scheme. He was the person to introduce the midday meal scheme in the state,” CM Bommai explained.