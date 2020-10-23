‘Never Have I Ever’ season 2 to kickstart production in November

New Delhi: Fans of Mindy Kaling’s Netflix based comedy-drama ‘Never Have I Ever,’ have a reason to rejoice as the series is all set to get a second season.

According to Variety, the show is firing up production on season within the next few weeks and Netflix and producer Universal Television are aiming for kickstarting it from November 10.

Considering the current dates, fans might be able to see what Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and company are up to around the middle of 2021.

While in the production state, the team of ‘Never Have I Ever’ will be taking all the necessary COVID-19 precautions.

Fans will see Ramakrishnan reprising her role of Devi in season 2 along with Poorna Jagannathan who will be seen as Devi’s mother Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar. Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez, and Ramona Young will also be seen in the new season.

The series revolves around Devi, a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl, reports Variety.

Source: ANI