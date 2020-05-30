Never promised national status to Kaleswaram: Kishen Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy today made it clear that the center had never promised to confer national project status on Kaleswaram lift irrigation project at any place.

Addressing media persons from national capital New Delhi through video conference , he said that reminded all that the center has only promised to confer the project status on Polavaram project from Andhra Pradesh state. Citing that the country has several poor states in the country, Reddy said that such states also didn’t have irrigation projects with national status. He made it clear that he would strive hard to get the National project status to Kaleswaram lift irrigation project from the center if the country had similar project conferred with the national project status. Commenting on the one year long rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi he said that they had taken several revolutionary decisions during their last one year’s rule. He said that they had introduced several schemes to help MSME sector.

Reddy claimed that they were giving several incentives to help the domestic production and manufacturing sector under make in India scheme. He said that their goal of achieving $5 trillion economy had been obstructed by corona virus pandemic.

