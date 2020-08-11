‘Never saw Sushant’s body hanging, don’t trust Mumbai Police probe’

New Delhi, Aug 11 : Sushant Singh Rajput’s father K.K. Singh on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that Mumbai Police summoned everyone, “except the real suspects or accused” in the case of his son’s death, and argued that the mark seen on the actor’s neck could be of a belt.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing Sushant’s father, contended before Justice Hrishikesh Roy that the family has no faith in the investigation of the Mumbai Police and Rhea Chakraborty’s role should have been investigated but it was doing something else.

Singh told the apex court that Sushant’s family never saw his body hanging and this creates suspicion.

“The larger picture is that my client has lost his son,” he said, adding that the Mumbai Police did not listen to Sushant’s father and “took the investigations into a completely different direction”.

“His daughter could enter after the body was reportedly brought down. Nobody in the family has seen his body hanging,” he argued.

Singh contended that the consequence of Sushant’s “exploitation”, and the criminal beach of trust and cheating all happened at Patna.

“So Patna police have the jurisdiction to register the FIR under Section 179 of the CrPC,” he submitted, adding that there has already been a delay of many days in the case, and if more time passes, evidence will be destroyed.

He also argued that when Rhea also wants a CBI probe, then the court should put its stamp of approval on the measure and ensure that the home quarantine rule is not applicable to CBI officers.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.