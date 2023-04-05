Never thought BJP govt will give me Padma award; PM proved me wrong, says Ahmed Quadri

New Delhi: Veteran Bidri craft artist from Karnataka Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri, who received Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday, told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he was wrong in believing that the BJP government would not honour him with the prestigious civilian award.

After the ceremony to confer the Padma award was over at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the prime minister along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacted with the awardees.

When Modi wished Quadri and shook hands, he told the prime minister: “I was expecting a Padma award during the UPA government, but I did not get it. When your government came, I thought now the BJP government will not give me any award. But you have proved me wrong. I expressed my sincere gratitude to you”.

The prime minister reciprocated Quadri with namaste and a smile.

The home minister also witnessed the interaction with a smile.

