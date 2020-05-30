New 4.7-inch iPhone SE: Small is still beautiful, powerful too

New Delhi: Targeting Android mid-segment users as well as aspirational iPhone seekers, Apple has brought an affordable second-generation iPhone SE that looks like Apple iPhone 8 with the power of iPhone 11 to the Indian market for just Rs 42,500.

The 4.7-inch, Retina HD display with True Tone device has quickly found an appeal among the college-going crowd and teenagers in India who cannot spend too much to own the iPhone 11 series (HDFC has a great cashback offer which brings the price of new iPhone SE further down to Rs 38,900).

Industry experts are also observing good traction among corporate and enterprise segment for the new device, with Apple’s strong positioning of privacy and security.

Rebirth of 2017 iPhone 8

Available in black, white and (PRODUCT)RED colours, the new iPhone SE looks like a rebirth of 2017 iPhone 8 but A13 Bionic which is the fastest chip in a smartphone, best single-camera system in an iPhone and binge-worthy battery life makes it a power-packed device that effortlessly slips in the back pocket of jeans.

A13 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, comes to iPhone SE enabling great battery life, power and efficiency.



In the first look, the device offers great value in a small avatar: industry-leading performance of A13 Bionic chip that enables great battery life, takes stunning Portrait mode and Smart HDR photos, shoots amazing videos with stereo audio, is great for games and super-fast web surfing, and is built with industry-leading security features.

Look at the camera (rather shoot and get mesmerised) first.

The advanced camera system with A13 Bionic brings Portrait mode, which artfully blurs the background to put the focus on subject — even while taking selfies.

In-depth control, a simple slider helps blur the background as much or as little as we like — before or after taking the photo.

Portrait Lighting feature

iPhone SE takes amazing photos with Smart HDR, stunning portraits with Portrait mode including all six Portrait Lighting effects, and with QuickTake, users can easily transition to video recording without switching out of Photo mode.

In the Portrait Lighting feature, you can choose from six studio-quality effects and adjust lighting intensity to show friends or family members in the best possible light.

Next-generation Smart HDR feature knows a face when it sees one, and intelligently relights it to capture more natural-looking contours and skin tones.

It also finesses highlight and shadow detail in the background.

The device offers 4K video recording – four times more detail than in 1080p HD video. Extended dynamic range added greater detail in highlights and shadows.

iPhone SE takes amazing photos with Smart HDR, stunning portraits with Portrait mode including all six Portrait Lighting effects, and with QuickTake, users can easily transition to video recording without switching out of Photo mode

iPhone SE is water resistant to 1 metre for 30 minutes – not afraid of a little coffee, tea or soft drinks either.

And dust? No worries.

iPhone SE claims 13 hours of video on a single charge. When you do need to power up, just set it down on a wireless charger. Or connect to an 18W fast-charge adapter to go from zero to up to 50 per cent in flat 30 minutes.

Stream ‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’ or ‘Defending Jacob’ and you will never run out of time.

Kids at home? Gifting this value-for-money Apple device won’t be a bad idea during summer vacation as they can watch ‘The Next Generation’ content like ‘Ghost Writer,’ ‘Helpsters,’ ‘Snoopy in Space’ and ‘Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,’ among others.

Above all, iPhone SE features the nostalgic Home button, designed with sapphire crystal to be durable and to protect the sensor, and a steel ring to detect a user’s fingerprint for Touch ID. Use Touch ID to enter a passcode and unlock the device.

iPhone SE with Latest Features

iPhone SE is made to run the latest features — Dark Mode, Siri Shortcuts and new Photos app.

Dual SIM with eSIM lets you have both a business number and a personal number on the same iPhone.

If you are on Android, there’s no need to save your stuff before switching onto the new iPhone SE.

Just download the ‘Move to iOS’ app from the Google Play Store and it will securely transfer content on the new iPhone SE — everything from photos and videos to contacts, messages and Google apps.

Conclusion: If you know that Mitochondria is known as the powerhouse of the human cell, this new iPhone SE is definitely one such energy-filled device in the given price segment that refuses to die.

As the lockdown 4.0 nears its end and things appear to be slowly coming back on the track, adding this device in your life will only make things better.

After all, small is still beautiful, isn’t it?

Source: IANS

