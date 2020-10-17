New ambulances and trauma care launched at ORR

Hyderabad: To safeguard the lives of accident victims with on-time emergency medical aid, Telangana IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday launched a new trauma care centre and flagged-off 10 advance life support ambulance services at the Shamshabad Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Each of the new ambulances will cover a stretch of 32 kilometres, enabling immediate relief in road accidents on the Outer Ring Road (ORR). The ambulances have facilities like stretchers, monitors with defebrillators (for monitoring heart, blood pressure and for giving shock during cardiac arrest), a mobile suction machine, syringe pump, glucometer, fracture splints, bandages and cervical collar for neck injuries.

The trauma care center has been set up with the general surgeons and medical staff from Apollo Hospitals, and is is equipped and staffed to provide care for patients suffering from major traumatic injuries such as falls, and motor vehicle collisions.

Trauma Center is a comprehensive regional resource that is a tertiary care facility central to the trauma system. It is capable of providing total care for every aspect of injury – from prevention through rehabilitation.

This centre will have 24-hour in-house coverage by general surgeons, and prompt availability of care in specialties such as orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, anesthesiology, emergency medicine, radiology, internal medicine, plastic surgery, oral and maxillofacial, pediatric and critical care.

It maintained by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). The new centre was jointly inaugurated by KTR, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and other officials who were present on the occasion.