New Apple HomePod mini adds vibrant colours to music

New Delhi: Vivid colours bring unbound happiness in life and when mixed well with technology, they can create a beautiful experience at home or in an office environment. Now add music to colours and technology and voila! You have what is called the new Apple HomePod mini.

Apple HomePod mini is now available in three bold colours — yellow, orange and blue (in addition to white and space grey) — giving users in India more ways to express their personality and style in any space.

HomePod mini that can stream content from music streaming platforms like Gaana and JioSaavn in India, offers a great music-listening experience, the intelligence of Siri and smart home capabilities, with privacy and security built in.

At just 3.3-inch tall, the device integrates seamlessly across Apple’s products and services, offering tinted touch surface, mesh fabric, volume icons and woven power cable — all for just Rs 9,900.

Let us see how this colourful device can find some nice corner at your home.

HomePod placement in your home

On the sound front, HomePod mini uses computational audio to provide a rich and detailed acoustic experience.

To achieve big sound out of such a compact design, the Apple S5 chip runs advanced software to analyse the unique characteristics of the music.

At a deeper level, it applies complex tuning models to optimise loudness, adjust the dynamic range, and control the movement of the driver and passive radiators, all in real time.

HomePod mini’s full-range driver, premium neodymium magnet, and pair of force-cancelling passive radiators enable it to produce deep bass and crisp high frequencies.

An Apple-designed acoustic waveguide directs the flow of sound down and out the bottom of the speaker for an immersive 360-degree audio experience.

Placing two HomePod mini speakers in the same room will create a stereo pair for an even more immersive experience when listening to music.

A three-microphone array listens for “Hey Siri,” and a fourth inward-facing microphone helps cancel out sound coming from the speaker to improve Siri’s ability to hear voice requests when music is playing.

Siri on Homepod

You can ask Siri to call someone, get directions, play music, or check the weather using English mixed with Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Punjabi, Malayalam or Gujarati.

You can also ask Siri on HomePod mini to help locate a misplaced iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch, or AirTag by playing a sound to pinpoint its location.

HomePod mini works with Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and thousands of radio stations (including the award-winning Apple Music 1 station).

Apple Music offers more than 90 million songs, thousands of curated playlists, including hundreds created specifically for the Apple Music Voice Plan; and more than 25,000 exclusive radio episodes and other original content.

If nothing is playing on HomePod mini, personalised listening suggestions will automatically appear on iPhone when it is near the speaker, and instant controls are available without needing to unlock an iPhone.

Control smart home accessories with HomePod

HomePod mini can also be used to control smart home accessories.

You can use simple voice commands for Siri to turn off the lights, change the temperature, lock the doors, set a scene, or control devices at specific times.

You can also send an Intercom message from one HomePod mini to another, and the voice message will automatically play on the designated HomePod mini.

Siri will soon expand support for multi-user voice recognition to all regions where HomePod mini is available so everyone in the home can enjoy music tailored to their taste profile, access their own playlists, use Personal Requests, and more.

Siri will also automatically adjust the speaking volume on HomePod mini based on the room environment and volume of the user.

Conclusion: If you are a music lover, HomePod mini offers access to more than 90 million songs, and a deep integration with your Apple devices.

With new vibrant colours, HomePod mini fits in even more places at home, delivering amazing sound.