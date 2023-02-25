New Apple MacBook Air may launch in April with latest features

San Francisco: Apple is reportedly planning to release a new MacBook Air with a larger 15-inch display in April 2023.

According to display analyst Ross Young, the laptop is expected to be powered by the M2 chip and will likely support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, reports MacRumors.

While a new 13-inch MacBook Air with an OLED display is rumoured to be released in 2024, the 15-inch model is expected to have a standard LCD display.

Moreover, similar to the 13-inch MacBook Air, the 15-inch model will reportedly be available with the M2 chip.

The company said that the M2 chip has up to an 18 per cent faster CPU, up to a 35 per cent faster GPU, and up to a 40 per cent faster Neural Engine compared to the M1 chip.

Further, the new MacBook Air may offer longer battery life.

According to Apple, the 13-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip lasts up to 18 hours per charge, so perhaps the 15-inch model could get closer to the 20-hour mark.

The report also mentioned that, while the 13-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip is limited to Wi-Fi 6, the 15-inch MacBook Air will likely get Wi-Fi 6E.

The tech giant already updated the Mac mini with the M2 chip and Wi-Fi 6E last month.

The company also added Bluetooth 5.3 support to several of its most recent devices, and the 15-inch MacBook Air could be next.