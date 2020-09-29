New ban on residential evictions issued in Oregon

Portland, Sep 29 : Oregon Governor Kate Brown has issued a new ban on residential evictions from September 30 through December 31 amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the devastation caused by historic wildfires in the US state, it was reported.

The new order signed on Monday will extend the state’s ban on non-payment residential evictions through the end of the year, the Portland-based KGW TV station said in a news report.

While announcing the order, Brown said: “Housing is a critical human need, and, as we enter cold and flu season during a pandemic and as many students learn remotely from home, it is absolutely critical that people not be turned out of their homes.

“While my action today will address the immediate issue of preventing residential evictions through the end of the year, it is my hope that, when the Legislature next meets, they will take up the larger issues we need to address regarding housing relief.”

She had signed a similar moratorium on evictions in March that ran for 90 days when the pandemic was in its early stages.

While the pandemic has infected 32,876 people and killed 549 people in Oregon, the historic wildfires in the state claimed the lives of at least 10 people, scorched over 1,000,000 acres of land and destroyed hundreds of houses.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.