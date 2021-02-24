New banquets halls inaugurated in city to add value to your money and memories

By Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 24th February 2021 10:10 pm IST
Hyderabad: Mughals Banquet, Modern Banquet, Jashanz Convention are the latest banquet halls in the prime location in the city are an absolute delight to book and perform hassle-free and funfilled weddings with all the grand decor and basic amenities. Hyderabadi culture is known for its grand and warm hospitality especially in weddings. Owing to large number of weddings in the wedding season one can find many  banquet halls and wedding halls to cater according to each one’s budget. 

Mentioned below are the details and contact number for further enquiries:

Jashanz Convention—its venue is located in Tolichowki, Hyderabad, is an ideal place for hosting a small gathering of an estimated number of 50 people with complete ease and trust of hygiene without compromising on fun. Below are the contact details for further enquiries:

Zaki Ahmed Rabbani- 7337358871

Mohammed Shariq Hussain- 9391010516

Modern Banquet Hall—its venue is located in Tolichowki, Hyderabad, it offers everything you need for your special event in an affordable package.It accommodates 300 people very conveniently and without any hassles. It brings you a pleasing ambience and refinement of all things: décor, cuisine and service to make any event spectacular and unforgettable. Below are the contact details for further enquiries:

9849628373, 9000504040, 040-23567776

Mughals Banquet—Its venue is located in Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad is an ideal place for corporate meetings and events as it is equipped with all the requirements and it accommodates 300 guests and inclusive of two separate air-conditioned halls. Below are the contact details for further enquiries:

9391604040, 9391010516, 9000504040

