New body for Exhibition Society elected, Harish Rao is President

Hyderabad: The All India Industrial Exhibition Society, which organizes the annual 45 day Numaish has elected a new body office bearers for the year 2021-22 at its general body meeting held in the city today .

It has been a tradition every year for the society to elect the new office-bearers for five posts, president, vice-president, secretary, treasurer and joint secretary. State Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao has been elected as the president of the society. Dr. B. Prabha Shankar was elected as the vice president, Aditya Margam as secretary, M. Chandra Shekar as joint secretary and Dheeraj Kumar Jaiswal as the treasurer.

The managing committee members are Mohd Faheemuddin, B. Papaiah Chakravarthy, K. Prem Kumar Reddy, Sajid Mohd Ahmed, Vanam Satyeder, Dr. M. Suresh Raj and Dr. T.N. Vamsha Tilak