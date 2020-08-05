New book ‘Amazing Ayodhya’ to tell history of Lord Rama

New Delhi: Coinciding with the Ram temple bhoomi pujan’, publishing house Bloomsbury on Wednesday announced their latest book that will shed light on the history of Ayodhya.

Titled “Amazing Ayodhya”, the book by Neena Rai promises to offer “authentic information about the city, which will not only help understand the life and times of ancient Hindus, but also the revered figures of Rama and Sita.

“No one grows up in India untouched by the beautiful story of Ram and Sita. Every Deepavali, one hears about Ram and Sita’s welcome back to Ayodhya. But amongst all the celebrations one hardly pays attention to the fascinating city of Ayodhya. All that we hear about Ayodhya is how the city was lit up to welcome its king and queen.

“In order to understand the avatars we worship, we must understand how life and times were in their yug’. Amazing Ayodhya’ is an attempt in gaining knowledge of Ayodhya, its architecture and other details — like how big was Ayodhya? How was it shaped like? What were the houses like? Who established Ayodhya? What kind of animals lived there?” Rai told PTI.

According to the publishers, the well-researched book is replete with descriptions and draws out comparisons of an earlier era with our current life and culture, thus connecting the past with the present.

“The author compares Ayodhya with the cultures of other ancient civilisations so that the reader feels connected to the past and the content of the book appears contemporary. ‘Amazing Ayodhya’ is a must-read for a better understanding of history, scriptures and Hindu civilisation,” it added.

The book will hit the stands in November.

Source: With PTI Inputs