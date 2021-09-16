New book on Sir Syed released at AMU

Aligarh: Professor M Shafey Kidwai’s book, ‘Sir Syed Ahmad Khan: Reason, Religion and Nation’ was released by Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) vice-chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor on Thursday.

Speaking at the ceremony Prof Mansoor said, “This book gives a comprehensible, intelligible and lucid narrative on AMU founder, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan’s life and his invaluable contribution to the democratic consciousness in India.”

The biography published by Routledge is based on extensive archival research and a close study of Sir Syed’s writings, speeches, and addresses. It provides the researchers with fact-finding, analysis, and exploration ideas for future research directions in fields of political science, colonial studies, history, Islamic studies, religious studies and South-Asian studies.

The event was graced by the presence of AMU Registrar Abdul Hamid, IPS; Prof A R Kidwai (Director, UGC HRD Centre), Prof Mohammad Asim Siddiqui (Department of English), Prof Mohammad Sajjad (Department of History), Prof Pitabas Pradhan (Chairman, Department of Mass Communication) and Mr. Ajay Bisaria (Department of Hindi).

The book has already bagged the Kalinga Literary Award for Minorities/ Women/ Dalit and Tribal Literature 2021.