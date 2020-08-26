New building of University of Hyderabad inaugurated

Hyderabad: The Annex building of the School of Humanities of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been inaugurated on Tuesday. The virtual inauguration was done by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

On the occasion, the minister spoke on the New Education Policy. He also stressed on the importance of the languages.

Other ministers

Apart from the Union Education Minister, Union Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, UoH Vice-Chancellor, Prof Appa Rao Podile and others took part in the event.

Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements

Earlier, the Union Education Ministry released Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2020. In ARIIA, the University of Hyderabad has been ranked 10th in the prestigious institutes of national importance and central universities category.

The university is the only central university in the list of top 10 institutes of national importance and stood first among the central universities, as per the ranking released by Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday.

Top 10 institutes of national importance

Indian Institute of Technology Madras Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Indian Institute of Science Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur Indian Institute of Technology Mandi National Institute of Technology Calicut Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee University of Hyderabad