New cases again outnumber recoveries in J&K

Jammu, Dec 3 : New COVID-19 cases again outnumbered recoveries in J&K on Thursday as 582 tested positive against 419 recoveries.

An official bulletin said out of 582 tested positive on Thursday, 310 were from Jammu division and 272 were from Kashmir while 419 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.

So far, 111,712 people have been infected by coronavirus in J&K out of which 104,890 have recovered and 10 more deaths due to the virus took the death toll to 1,718.

The number of active cases were reported to be 5,104 out of which 2,465 are from Jammu division and 2,639 are from Kashmir.

The COVID-19 prevention advisory said, “Unless absolutely necessary don’t step out of home, stay indoors. If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, follow COVID guidelines, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

