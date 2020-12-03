New cases outnumber recoveries in J&K

Jammu, Dec 2 : New COVID-19 cases outnumbered recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday as 452 tested positive while only 403 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Accordint to an official bulletin, 452 tested positive on Wednesday with 258 in Jammu division and 194 in Kashmir while 403 were discharged.

So far, 111,130 people have been infected by coronavirus in J&K out of which 104,471 have recovered. Six patients succumbed to the virus on Wednesday, taking the total death toll to 1,708.

The number of active cases in J&K is 4,951 out of which 2,402 are from Jammu division and 2,549 are from Kashmir.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.