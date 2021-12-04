New CEO Parag Agrawal begins restructuring Twitter

San Francisco: New Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has begun restructuring the company and two senior executives have already stepped down as part of the reorganization plan.

According to a report in The Washington Post citing an internal email, Twitter’s Chief Design Officer Dantley Davis, who joined the company in 2019, and Head of Engineering Michael Montano, who joined in 2011, have quit.

“Dantley’s departure is singularly focused around shifting our organizational model around a structure that has one lead manager supporting a key company objective,” a Twitter spokesperson was quoted as saying in media reports late on Friday.

“We don’t have further details to share on these changes out of respect for the individuals involved,” the spokesperson added.

In an email Agrawal had written that the company has recently updated its strategy to hit ambitious goals, “and I believe that strategy to be bold and right”.

“But our critical challenge is how we work to execute against it and deliver results — that’s how we’ll make Twitter the best it can be for our customers, shareholders, and each of you.” He added.

According to Twitter, “Parag is focused on operational excellence and setting Twitter up to hit its goals and these changes were made with that in mind”.

Earlier this week, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey decided to step down from a company he was deeply associated with, handing over the baton to Agrawal, the current CTO.

Agrawal has been with Twitter for more than a decade and has served as Chief Technology Officer since 2017.

After his announcement to step down as Twitter CEO, Dorsey’s financial services company Square announced it would rebrand to Block.