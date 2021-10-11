New Chief Justice of Telangana to be sworn in today

By Sameer|   Updated: 11th October 2021 10:16 am IST
Hyderabad: The swearing-in ceremony of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma as the acting Chief Justice of Telangana will be held at 10: 15 a.m. today. Earlier, he was the acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court.

Recently, President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed chief justices to eight high courts and approved the transfer of five chief justices in other high courts.

In a major decision, the Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, had recommended the elevation of eight judges as chief justices of various high courts. Later, the Centre has acted on the recommendation by the collegium.

