menu
search
21 Mar 2020, Sat
  • Share
  • Comments
  • Top Stories
  • Trending

New coronavirus case in Karnataka; total number of infections

Posted by Qayam Published: March 21, 2020, 11:37 am IST
New coronavirus case in Karnataka; total number of infections

Bengaluru: A new novel coronavirus case has been reported in Karnataka on Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 16 in the State.

A 32-year old person from Gauribidanur in Chikkaballapura district, who has returned from Mecca has been confirmed for COVID-19 infection, Health Minister B Sriramulu tweeted.

The person has been admitted in a designated isolated hospital for treatment, the Minister said and asked people not to fear or panic.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Topics:
Top Stories
Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved