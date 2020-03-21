New coronavirus case in Karnataka; total number of infections

Bengaluru: A new novel coronavirus case has been reported in Karnataka on Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 16 in the State.

A 32-year old person from Gauribidanur in Chikkaballapura district, who has returned from Mecca has been confirmed for COVID-19 infection, Health Minister B Sriramulu tweeted.

The person has been admitted in a designated isolated hospital for treatment, the Minister said and asked people not to fear or panic.

Source: PTI

