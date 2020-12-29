New Covid-19 variant existed in Germany since Nov: Report

By IANS|   Published: 29th December 2020 1:10 pm IST
New Covid-19 variant existed in Germany since Nov: Report

Berlin, Dec 29 : The new novel coronavirus variant discovered in Britain earlier this month seems to have been present in Germany since November, a media report said

In a report published on Monday, the German national daily Die Welt said that researchers at Hannover Medical School detected the new variant in samples of an elderly patient who teted positive around November and later died, Xinhua news agency reported.

Germany reported its first known case of the new variant on December 24 in a woman who flew in from Britain, according to the health ministry of the southwestern state of Baden-Wurttemberg.

The development comes as the country’s overall Covid-19 caseload has increased to 1,672,643, while the death toll stood at 30,508.

READ:  Canada confirms two cases of new coronavirus variant

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 29th December 2020 1:10 pm IST
Back to top button