New Covid cases decline to 395 in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Feb 2 : With 395 people testing positive in a day, new Covid cases in Karnataka declined while 412 patients were discharged, increasing recoveries to 9,22,004, said the state health bulletin on Tuesday.

“With 395 new cases on Monday, the state’s Covid tally rose to 9,40,170, including 5,924 active cases,” said the state health bulletin here.

Only three patients in Bengaluru succumbed to the infection, taking the city’s death toll to 4,396 since the pandemic broke in the state in March, 2020.

“No Covid casualty was reported from any of the remaining 29 districts across the southern state,” said the bulletin.

In Bengaluru, 199 fresh cases were registered on Monday, taking the city’s Covid tally to 3,99286, including 3,785 active cases, while recoveries rose to 3,91,104, with 191 discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the 148 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 74 are in Bengaluru hospitals and 13 in Kalaburagi, with the rest spread in the remaining 28 districts across the state.

Out of 60,151 tests conducted during the day, 4,765 were through rapid-antigen and 55,386 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate was 0.65 per cent and case fatality rate 0.75 per cent across the state on Monday.

Meanwhile, of the 600 registered beneficiaries, only 140 took the vaccine, accounting for 23 per cent of the target in Belagavi district in the state’s north west region.

Vaccination drive has been suspended since January 31 till February 3 for the pulse polio programme to inoculate 0-5 age group children.

