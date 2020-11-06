New Covid cases exceed recoveries in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Nov 6 : Reversing a three-week trend, 2,960 new Covid cases were registered against 2,701 discharged on Thursday across Karnataka, said the state health department in a bulletin on Friday.

“With 2,960 fresh cases, the state’s Covid tally rose to 8,41,889, including 33,319 active cases, while 7,97,204 recovered so far, with 2,701 discharges in the last 24 hours,” said the bulletin.

The infection, however, claimed 35 lives across the southern state, taking its death toll to 11,347.

Bengaluru, which accounts for about 50 per cent of the state’s caseload, reported 1,568 new cases in a day, taking its tally to 3,46,702, including 17,441 active cases, while 3,25,322 recovered, with 831 on Thursday.

With 12 succumbing to the virus in a day, the death toll in the city rose to 3,938 since the pandemic broke on March 8.

Of the 901 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) in hospitals across the state, 473 are in Bengaluru, 39 in Ballari, 35 in Mysuru, 34 in Tumakuru, 30 in Kalaburagi and 27 in Hassan.

Out of 1,10,137 tests conducted on Thursday, 27,098 were through rapid antigen detection and 87,039 through RT-PCR method.

“The positivity rate was 2.68 per cent and the case fatality rate 1.18 per cent for the day across the state,” added the bulletin.

