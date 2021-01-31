New Covid cases outnumber recoveries again in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Jan 31 : Reversing the trend, 522 new Covid-19 cases in a day outnumbered 465 recoveries across Karnataka, said the state health bulletin on Sunday.

“With 522 new cases on Saturday, the state’s Covid tally increased to 9,39,387, including 6,029 positive cases, while recoveries rose to 9,21,122, with 465 patients discharged during the last 24 hours,” said the bulletin.

Of the 4 deaths occurred due to the virus in the day, 3 were from Bengaluru and 1 from Dharwad, taking the state’s death toll to 12,217 since the pandemic broke in March last year.

In Bengaluru, 242 fresh cases were registered on Saturday, taking its Covid tally to 3,98,886, including 3,827 active cases, while recoveries rose to 3,90,667 with 212 discharged during the day.

Of 145 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 68 are in Bengaluru hospitals and 13 in Kalaburagi, while the rest are spread in the remaining 28 districts across the southern state.

Out of 75,451 tests conducted in the day, 3,896 were through rapid-antigen detection and 71,555 through RT-PCR method.

“Positivity rate was 0.69 per cent and case fatality rate 0.76 per cent across the state on Saturday,” added the bulletin./Eom/190 words.

