New Covid cases plunge to 840 in a day in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 15 : For the first time in many weeks, new Covid cases plunged to 840 on a single day in Bengaluru, which has been the epicentre of the infections in Karnataka, said the state health bulletin on Sunday.

“Only 840 new cases were registered across the tech city on Saturday, taking its Covid tally to 3,57,280, including 18,171 active cases, while 3,35,105 recovered till date, with 847 discharged in the last 24 hours,” said the bulletin.

The city also recorded only six virus deaths in a day, taking the toll to 4,003.

With 1,565 fresh cases in a day, the state’s Covid-19 tally rose to 8,61,647, including 27,146 active cases, while 8,22,953 recovered so far, with 2,363 discharged in the last 24 hours.

The state also registered 21 deaths due to the infection, taking its toll to 11,529 since the pandemic broke on March 8.

Of the 746 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 369 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 39 in Kalaburagi, 37 in Mysuru and 30 in Tumakuru district.

Out of 99,606 tests conducted on Saturday, 17,075 were through the rapid antigen detection and 82,531 through the RT-PCR method.

“Positivity rate for the day was 1.57 per cent and case fatality rate 1.34 per cent across the southern state,” added the bulletin.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.