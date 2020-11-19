New Covid cases slightly more than recoveries in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Nov 19 : Reversing the trend, new Covid cases at 1,849 were more than 1,800 recoveries on a day across Karnataka.

“With 1,849 fresh cases on Wednesday, the state’s Covid tally increased to 8,67,780, including 25,169 active cases, while recoveries rose to 8,30,988 with 1,800 discharges in the last 24 hours,” said the state health bulletin.

With 26 patients succumbing to the infection, the state’s death toll rose to 11,604 till date since the pandemic broke out on March 8.

As the epicentre of the virus, Bengaluru registered 1,048 new cases, taking its tally to 3,60,587, including 17,856, while recoveries rose to 3,38,688, with 881 discharged in the last 24 hours.

The virus claimed 14 lives, increasing the city’s death toll to 4,042.

Of the 598 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 297 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 31 in Mysuru and 28 in Tumakuru.

Out of 1,18,474 tests conducted across the southern state on Wednesday, 25,101 were through rapid-antigen detection and 93,373 through RT-PCR method.

“The positivity rate was 1.56 per cent and the case fatality rate 1.42 per cent for the day,” added the bulletin.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.