New Covid cases surpass recoveries in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Nov 22 : New 1,704 cases surpassed 1,537 recoveries on a single day across Karnataka, taking its Covid tally to 8,73,046, including 24,868 active cases, said the state health bulletin on Sunday.

“With 1,537 discharged on Saturday, recoveries rose to 8,36,505 so far in the state, while 13 succumbed to the infection, taking its death toll to 11,654,” said the bulletin.

As epicentre of the pandemic, Bengaluru registered 1,039 fresh cases, taking its tally to 3,63,665, including 18,172 active cases, while recoveries rose to 3,41,424, with 669 discharged from across the city in the last 24 hours.

With only 10 succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the city’s death toll due to the virus rose to 4,068 since the pandemic broke on March 8.

Of the 470 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 237 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 29 in Tumakuru and 27 in Mysuru.

Out of 1,26,904 tests conducted on Sunday, 20,399 were through rapid-antigen detection and 1,06,505 were through RT-PCR method.

“Positivity rate was 1.34 per cent and case fatality rate was 0.76 per cent for the day,” added the bulletin.

