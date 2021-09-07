New COVID regulations imposed in Turkey

Ankara: Turkey has imposed a series of new Covid-19 regulations, including a mandatory negative COVID-19 test result or proof of vaccination for domestic travel, as well as for entering crowded events and activities.

According to a circular issued by the Interior Ministry, people who are not fully vaccinated must provide a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result while travelling by plane, bus, train, or other public transportation, reports Xinhua news agency.

The new arrangements, which went into force on Monday, will also be mandatory for those who want to attend activities, such as concerts and movie theatres.

Unvaccinated citizens will be asked to show negative PCR test results issued within 48 hours at most.

The Turkish government has also imposed obligatory PCR tests on teachers, school staff and university students who are not vaccinated.

Turkish authorities aim to increase the vaccination rate and curb the number of daily COVID-19 cases, which is fluctuating around 20,000.

Turkey on Monday confirmed 20,962 new COVID-19 cases, raising the overall infection tally to 6,519,016, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus rose by 271 to 58,377, while 29,327 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 301,164 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on January 14.

More than 49.94 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 38.62 million are fully vaccinated.

Turkey has so far administered over 97.98 million doses including third booster jabs.