New Covid strain has not entered Andhra: Health Minister

Amaravati, Dec 24 : Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas said on Thursday that the new strain of coronavirus has not entered the state.

“There is no truth in the reports which are saying that the new strain of coronavirus has entered the state,” said Srinivas.

He said the 47-year-old UK returnee who reached Rajamahendravaram and tested positive is under quarantine at an isolation centre in the city.

“As there are suspicions that the woman may be carrying the new strain, her samples have been sent to Pune. The results will be come in a couple of days,” he said.

Srinivas said the health department is cognisant of the situation and ready to take action in case of any eventuality with regard to the second strain.

“People in the state need not panic about the new strain. Please follow all the Covid guidelines,” he said.

