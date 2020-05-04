New dates set for world swim championships: May 13-19, 2022

Tokyo: The postponed-World Swimming Championships will be held in Fukuoka, Japan, on May 13-29, 2022, the governing body of world swimming said on Monday.
The date was moved forward a year after the Tokyo Olympics were postponed from 2020 until 2021.
The swimming championships had been schedule for July 16-Aug. 1, 2021, which clashed with the new Olympics dates.
At a time of unprecedented uncertainty, FINA hopes the announcement of these dates will allow for some clarity in planning for all concerned,” FINA President Julio Maglione said in a statement.
The Tokyo Olympics open on July 23, 2021. They are followed by the Paralympic Games opening on Aug. 24.
