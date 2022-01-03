New Delhi: 84% of COVID-19 cases in last 48 hours are of Omicron

The national capital’s health minister said 84 per cent of all COVID-19 samples tested in Delhi are of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain told news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) that Omicron strain was discovered in 84 per cent of samples in genome sequencing data from December 30 and 31.

Speaking to ANI, the minister said Delhi’s expected to report around 4,000 cases today with the positivity rate rising to 6.5 per cent. Currently, 202 patients with Omicron variant are admitted in Delhi hospitals.

According to the health ministry, India recorded 33,750 new cases of COVID-19 and 123 fatalities in past 24 hours. The country has 1,700 Omicron cases, with Maharashtra having the highest number of infections for the COVID-19 variant followed by Delhi 351, Kerala 156, Gujarat 136, Tamil Nadu 121 and Rajasthan 120.

India today began vaccinating teenagers aged 15 to 18 years of age group, increasing its immunisation programme as COVID infections in the country rise. The sole vaccination given to the age group will be Covaxin from Bharat Biotech.