New district with Huzurabad as HQ to be named after PV Narasimha Rao?

Hyderabad: Speculations are on the rife that the Telangana government is all set to create a new district named after former Congress Prime Minister (late) PV Narasimha Rao, in his honour and as part of his ongoing year-old birth centenary celebrations.

The new district will have Huzurabad as its headquarters, sources said. Huzurabad is currently a part of Warangal (Urban) district. An announcement to this effect is likely to be made by the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is expected to visit Narasimha Rao’s native village Vangara, where the centenary celebrations will be held on a grand scale.

Vangara is over ten kilometers away from Huzurabad town. Huzurabad was originally part of the undivided Karimnagar district. During the district reorganisation in Telangana, the town was made a part of the Warangal (Urban) district.

The creation of a new district with Huzurabad as district headquarters has been a long-standing demand of the locals. Several representations have been made in the past by people’s organizations in this regard to take note of the peculiar geographical situation of Huzurabad.

Sources said that the government is in plans to withdraw district status to Warangal (Urban) and shift parts of it to Huzurabad to make it a district, before renaming it as a PV Narasimha Rao district. The Warangal (Rural) name would be withdrawn and there would only be a single Warangal district.

Some of the mandals which were delinked from Warangal and Karimnagar, and merged with Siddipet district, would also be brought under Huzurabad. The situation seems favourable for the new district to be created with 12 mandals.

Not just for these geographical concerns, but creation of a new expanded district is KCR’s masterstroke to neutralise the impact of former minister Eatala Rajender in his home turf Huzurabad. Last week, Rajender announced his resignation from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and as an MLA from Huzurabad.

With that, the stage is set for his entry into Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A decision in this regard would be taken in the ongoing cabinet meeting on Tuesday, which began at 2 pm, alongside the decision on lockdown extension in Telangana..