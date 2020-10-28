New edition of FDI policy with curbs on China released

News Desk 1Published: 29th October 2020 1:48 am IST
New edition of FDI policy with curbs on China released

New Delhi, Oct 28 : The Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday released the latest edition of the consolidated policy for foreign direct investment (FDI), which incorporates all the measures and changes adopted by the government regarding foreign investments in the past one year.

The policy document said that the FDI policy came into effect from October 15.

The policy also includes the decisions taken by the government in the past few months, largely keeping in view the investments coming in from China.

“An entity of a country, which shares land border with India or where the beneficial owner of an investment into India is situated in or is a citizen of any such country, can invest only under the government route,” it said.

READ:  Big B rebukes KBC contestant who wanted plastic surgery on wife's face with prize money

Further, a citizen of Pakistan or an entity incorporated in Pakistan can invest, only under the government route, in sectors or activities other than defence, space, atomic energy and sectors or activities prohibited for foreign investment.

As part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat economic package in May, the government liberalised the FDI policy for several sectors, including defence, coal mining, digital news, contract manufacturing and single-brand retail trading.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 29th October 2020 1:48 am IST
Back to top button