New emergency medicine outlet set up at the Secunderabad station

Hyderabad: In order to deal with medical needs of rail passengers, a new emergency-cum-generic medicine outlet has been set up here at the Secunderabad Railway Station and was inaugurated on Saturday.

The new centre, that falls under the South Central Railway’s aegis, was established by the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC), a special purpose vehicle of the Government of India (GoI).

The outlet is situated on platform 1 in the general waiting hall. Divisional Railway Manager Abhay Kumar Gupta inaugurated the facility in the presence of railway and IRSDC officials. “This new facility at the Secunderabad Railway Station will cater to emergency healthcare needs of passengers. It is in line with our commitment to enhancing the travel experience at railway stations and thereby augmenting tourism prospects in India,” said Shri S.K. Lohia, Managing Director, IRSDC.

DavaDost Pharma Private Limited will operate and manage this outlet, said a press release from the IRSDC.

The initiative is a part of IRSDC’s overall mandate to undertake the facility management of five railway stations across India- KSR Bengaluru, Pune, Anand Vihar, Chandigarh and Secunderabad.

“The objective of this initiative is to offer best-in-class amenities for a superior passenger experience. Demand-oriented design, excellent quality, safety and security, innovative offerings, attractive revenue generation model and sustainability will be the hallmarks of this initiative,” added the release.

Under the facility management initiative, IRSDC also appoints a nodal officer as the station representative entrusted with the supervision and coordination with the railways. It also deputes a station facility manager to manage mechanical, electrical and plumbing(MEP) services, including station’s civil, electrical & allied assets, housekeeping services, mechanised cleaning, passenger services such as stalls, restaurants, lounges, and revenue management.

Redevelopment of Railway Stations in India

Redevelopment of railway stations across India is a priority agenda of the Ministry of Railways, Government of India. This agenda is being driven with “full force” by the GOI with the participation of private players as a part of PPP (public-private partnerships) projects. As part of this agenda, work on the redevelopment of 123 stations is in progress. Out of this, IRSDC is working on 61 stations, and RLDA is working on 62 stations.

The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd. (IRSDC) is a Joint venture company of the RLDA, RITES and IRCON.