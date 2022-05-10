New Europe rule to tame Big Tech aligns with my free speech thinking: Musk

San Francisco: Tesla CEO and ‘free speech absolutist’, Elon Musk on Tuesday gave a thumbs up to Europe’s Digital Services Act, to come into force likely in early 2023, saying that the rule aligns with his thinking on free speech that he wants to establish on Twitter.

Musk responded to EU Internal Market Commissioner, Thierry Breton, who visited his gigafactory in Austin, Texas, US, reports TechCrunch.

Asked whether the new EU regulation fits with his approach for Twitter, Musk responded: “I think it’s exactly aligned with my thinking.”

The EU is planning to enforce the Digital Markets Act to tame the Big Tech companies.

The Commission will act against any violations made by “gatekeepers”, such as Meta, Apple, Google, Microsoft and Amazon, as soon as the law comes into force.

Musk told Breton: “It’s been a great discussion. I agree with everything you said really. I think we’re very much of the same mind. And I think anything that my companies can do that would be beneficial to Europe, we want to do that. That’s what I’m saying.”

Breton later tweeted a video of him in a discussion with Musk.

“Great meeting! We are very much on the same page,” the Tesla CEO said.

The billionaire has also been invited to testify in the UK Parliament regarding his proposed $44 billion acquisition of the micro-blogging site Twitter.

In a letter, Julian Knight, the Chair of the UK House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee, has requested the Tesla CEO to appear before lawmakers to discuss the proposal.