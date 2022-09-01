New excise police ends in Delhi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st September 2022 9:19 am IST
New Delhi: People buy liquor at a store at Azadpur area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022. Delhi will revert to the old liquor policy regime from September 1, bringing an end to the new liquor policy, which has been marred by allegations of corruption. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: People buy liquor at a store at Daryaganj, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022. Delhi will revert to the old liquor policy regime from September 1, bringing an end to the new liquor policy, which has been marred by allegations of corruption. (PTI Photo)

