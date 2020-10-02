New farm legislations will empower farmers: Telangana Guv

Hyderabad, Oct 2 : Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday claimed that the new farm legislations brought by the Centre are farmer-friendly and will empower them.

She said the new agrarian reforms ushered in through the legislations will definitely empower the farmers by giving them greater freedom to sell their produce for better prices wherever they get, while reducing the role of exploitative middlemen.

She was interacting with journalists after launching the e-office file management system in Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi.

She said that though she is a medical professional, she has got a special interest in the subject of agriculture as it is the livelihood for the majority of the people in the country.

“I chose to be in the agriculture sub-group of Governors when I was participating in the Governors’ Conference in New Delhi because of my keen interest in the subject. I found the recent legislation are steps in the right direction in empowering the farming community since our independence,” the Governor added.

She stated that she never hesitated to appreciate the good things happening in our country and in our State.

“I appreciate the fact that our Telangana State is emerging as the Rice Bowl of India through its bumper paddy production thanks to the improved irrigational facilities and copious rains. Similarly I welcomed the good things like agriculture legislations and the National Education Policy initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” she added.

She also stated that the country has been handling the COVID-19 crisis in a much better way than many advanced countries.

She noted that Telangana State is now better placed in containing the COVID-19 as the mortality rate is declining and recovery rate is increasing. “We are doing much better than many other states. Telangana handled the peak situation in a commendable way. I salute all the frontline warriors for the better handling of COVID-19 situation in the country and our State.”

She said that the e-office will herald paperless and environment-friendly administration in the Raj Bhavan, which would work as a ‘digital bridge’ as well as ‘connecting platform’ between the people and the government.

Source: IANS

