New FSI cell at Aranya Bhawan: DG Dehradun Anoop Singh

Hyderabad: The Director-General, Forest Survey of India (FSI), Dehradun, Anoop Singh, on Saturday proposed the establishment of a dedicated cell of FSI within the premises of Aranya Bhawan. He was impressed by the Telangana State Forest Department’s work.

Singh appreciated the work of the state forest department on various aspects including the development of a protocol for digitization of forest blocks, improvements desired in e-GreenWatch, forest fire risk zonation, plantations and taking up other activities, etc, in a review meeting at the Aranya Bhavan.

The DG has asked for the eGreenWatch portal, which captures the information on the works taken up against the projects, to be restored and revamped with the latest technologies, based on the suggestion of the state forest department, said a press release.

He also asked for data from the Parivesh portal, where the lifecycle of a forest and wildlife clearance is captured, to be transferred to the eGreenWatch portal to avoid redundancy.

Forest officials prepared a detailed presentation on the standard operating procedure for survey and demarcation of forest areas and submitted the same proposal to the government for approval.

The process involves two major activities ie; extraction of notional boundaries and identification-fixing of the boundaries in the field added the release.

Singh, stating that no other state in the country has done much work using advanced technologies, appreciated the forest officials for their efforts.