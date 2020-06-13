New iMac, 10.8-inch iPad Air coming in 2nd half this year:Report

San Francisco: Apple is reportedly planning to launch iMac, an iPad Air and an iPad mini in the second half of this year.

The new offerings may include a 10.8-inch iPad Air and a 23-inch iMac device, with prospects to also release an 12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini LED display in the first half of 2021, reports DigiTimes.

According to the report, Apple is also expected to increase the size of 2020 iPad Air to 10.8-inch compared to the 10.2-inch that was launched in 2019, adding that volume production of the new iPad Air is set to kick off in the third quarter.

Major panel suppliers for the planned 10.8-inch iPad Air include LG Display, BOE Technology and Sharp, with Radiant being the sole BLU supplier.

The second half kicks in on July 1 so “it is possible that Apple may debut a new iMac at WWDC 2020 with shipments to customers to take place a week or two after”, the report mentioned.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also hinted at 10.8-inch and 8-inch iPad in 2020 or 2021.

A 2020 iMac redesign with a 23-inch display was also reported in April.

Source: IANS

