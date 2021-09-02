New India Assurance Company invites applications to fill 300 vacancies

New Delhi: New India Assurance Company Limited, a Public Sector General Insurance Company has invited applications from jobseekers to fill 300 vacancies of Administrative Officer post.

As per the notification issued by the company, the minimum qualification of the candidates must be graduates. They should possess qualifying examination certificates before September 30, 2021.

Apart from qualifying educational eligibility, the candidates must also satisfy age limits. They must be in the age group of 21-30 years as on April 1, 2021, i.e., the candidates must have been born not earlier than April 2, 1991, and not later than April 1, 2000.

Out of the 300 vacancies, 46, 22, 81, and 30 are reserved for candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, and EWS respectively.

Selection process

The selection process will have three phases. They are preliminary examination, main examination, and interview. However, candidates will be selected based on the marks obtained in the main examination and interview.

The fee for the candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwBD is Rs. 100. All other candidates will have to pay Rs. 750 as application fee and intimation charges.

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC (Non-creamy)/ PwBD can avail pre-examination training.

Dates

The preliminary examination is scheduled to be held in the month of October whereas, main examination will be held in November 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the company’s website (click here) till September 21, 2021.

For more details, candidates can read the official notification (click here).