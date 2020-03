A+ A-

New Delhi: Marvel Cinematic Universe on Thursday announced new release dates for their upcoming movies in India.

Following is the list of Marvel Studios movies with their India release dates:

1- Black Widow: April 30, 2020.

2- Eternals: November 6, 2020.

3- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: February 12, 2021.

4- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: May 7, 2021.

5- Thor: Love and Thunder: November 5, 2021.