New Indian HC to B’desh discuss bilateral issues with Tripura Guv, CM

Agartala, Oct 4 : India’s new High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami on Saturday met Tripura Governor and Chief Minister and discussed various issues involving Bangladesh, officials said.

Doraiswami, who succeeds Riva Ganguly Das as the Indian envoy in Bangladesh, also visited the under construction India-Bangladesh new 12.23 km railway project along Agartala.

After holding a meeting with the diplomat, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted : “Held a fruitful meeting with India’s High Commissioner-designate to Bangladesh, Shri @VDoraiswami. Extensively discussed various contours of India-Bangladesh relations and how Tripura can contribute towards strengthening the bond between the two nations.”

Subsequently, Doraiswami tweeted : “An honour and a privilege to meet Hon. CM Biplab Kumar Deb.and get his specific and clear guidance for the Mission ahead. Inspired by his strong advocacy of the closest India-Bangladesh ties !”

After meeting with the Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais, he tweeted : “HE the Governor’s guidance was most welcome. Sustained interest in Tripura in the best possible ties with Bangladesh.”

Doraiswami on Sunday will visit several upcoming and under construction border projects – Special Economic Zone, Integrated Check Posts, and big bridge over river Feni in southern Tripura’s Sabroom, border trade facilities in Belonia and India-Bangladesh waterway project in Western Tripura’s Sonamura.

Doraiswami, who joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1992, would go to Dhaka on October 5 to take charge as the new Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh.

He until recently served as Additional Secretary in-charge of International Organisations and Summits at the Ministry of External Affairs. Meanwhile, former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das left Dhaka for Delhi on Friday after serving one-and-a-half years as envoy in Dhaka. She will join as Secretary (East) at the Ministry of External Affairs.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.