New Iranian president submits list of proposed ministers

By IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 12th August 2021 12:28 pm IST
Ebrahim Raisi as President means ultra-conservatives have absolute control over Iran

Tehran: New Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has submitted the list of proposed Ministers to the country’s Parliament.

Among the introduced cabinet members, Hossein Amir Abdollahian has been picked for of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports Xinhua news agency.

Amir Abdollahian was former Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and former special aide to the Speaker of Parliament on international affairs, reports Xinhua news agency.

Raisi has also picked Javad Owji as the potential minister of petroleum.

Owji was former head of Iran’s National Gas Company.

After introducing the cabinet members, the parliament will have one week for evaluation and vote of confidence.

Raisi was sworn in on August 5 as the new President.

