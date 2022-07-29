New Islamic year 1444: First day of Muharram in India

The Imarat-e-Sharaiyah Hind, New Delhi on Friday announced that the first day of Muharram 1444 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin or “in the year of the Hijra”) in India will be on Sunday, July 31.

The Imarat-e-Sharaiyah said in a statement, “The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the new Islamic year-1444 AH, could not be seen in any parts of India on Friday evening, July 29, 2022.”

It further added, “The New Islamic Year 1444 AH hence will start on Sunday, July 31, 2022, and Youm e Ashura will be on Tuesday, August 09, 2022.”

Accordingly, Saturday, July 30 will be the last of the Islamic year- 1443 AH and the 30th day of Zul Hijjah.

Muharram marks the beginning of the Islamic new year or the Hijri new year.

The Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar, is a lunar calendar consisting of twelve months beginning with Muharram, and ending with Zul Hijjah. Each month starts with the sighting of the moon.

The calendar has been observed for more than 1,440 years and is used to date important Islamic events including the start of Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr, and the beginning of Haj pilgrimage.

When did the calendar begin?

The new Hijri year begins with the migration of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his companions from Makkah to Madinah in 622 AD after they were repeatedly persecuted and threatened.

The migration is considered one of the most important events in Islamic history was chosen as the starting point for the calendar in 639 AD by Umar ibn al-Khattab, the second caliph.